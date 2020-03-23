 

A song to make you smile: "Don't Stop Believin' " by Journey

  • Members of the band Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2005.

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/23/2020 11:16 AM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey, released in 1981.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.

