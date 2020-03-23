A musical message of hope from the Elk Grove High School staff

Across the nation, spring break isn't quite what it should have been for students and families -- or teachers.

The staff at Elk Grove High School used their spring break to make a musical video with a message of hope, courtesy of the Ashford & Simpson standard "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

In the video embedded above, "teachers decided to let their students know that they are thinking about them," said Bruce David Janu by email. The teacher said more than 60 staff members appear in the video, which ends with Principal Paul Kelly telling students to take care of themselves and stay healthy.