Freight train derails in Elgin, causing Metra delays

A freight train derailed early Sunday morning along the Milwaukee District West Line in Elgin, creating ongoing 20 to 30 minute delays to Metra trains, according to the commuter rail service.

Elgin fire officials said two cars derailed on the train, which contained more than 100 cars, at 1:25 a.m. Sunday along a stretch south of National Street and north of Route 20.

Fire officials said one of the cars contained acid, but none leaked. There were no injuries.

Work crews are still on the scene working on getting normal service resumed, fire officials said, Pedestrian and vehicle traffic is not affected, since the tracks are located below grade.

Customers at National Street should use the Bartlett station to board trains until further notice, Metra said.