Cook County jail officer tests positive for coronavirus

A Cook County jail correctional officer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at home, Sheriff Tom Dart announced Sunday.

The sheriff's office used video to identify anyone who may have come into close contact with the officer and, after consultation with the Chicago Department of Public Health, a small number of staff were advised to stay home, although none were symptomatic, officials said.

The areas where the officer worked at the jail's Residential Treatment Unit and Cermak Hospital were promptly recleaned and disinfected, according to the sheriff's office.

Earlier this month, Dart instituted a number of measures at the jail to prevent the spread of the virus, such as suspending detainee social visits and creating housing tiers for new inmates which they are observed for seven days for symptoms of the virus.