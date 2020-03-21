Cook County distributes 33,600 masks to first responders

The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security distributed more than 33,600 N95 masks and an additional 38,800 gloves and gowns for the use of regional first responders, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Saturday.

Roughly 86 jurisdictions across the county received personal protective equipment Friday evening to support police, fire and EMS personnel from the county's emergency supply cache and the state.

The county also has launched a new emergency text alert system, hotline number and email address for information regarding COVID-19. Text 'AlertCook' to 888-777 to receive alerts and information. The hotline number is (708) 633-3319 and the email address is ccdph.COVID19@cookcountyhhs.org. They will be staffed from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.