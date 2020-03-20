Batavia school board to meet; public attendance allowed electronically

The Batavia school board will meet Tuesday as planned, but the public will only be allowed to attend via telephone or by watching it in a video conference.

The meeting is at 7 p.m.

Options to see it are:

• Listening live by calling (662) 532-5431 and using the PIN: 564 110 247#;

• Joining the video conference by visiting meet.google.com/jcx-gpoa-dxq; or

• Watching the recorded meeting once it is posted online.

Public comment is allowed at the beginning of board meetings. If you want to have Superintendent Lisa Hichens read your comment out loud, send it to lisa.hichens@bps101.net.

You may also comment during the virtual meeting. To ensure you are heard, the district recommends notifying Hichens by email that you intend to comment.