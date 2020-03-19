Prom dress event rescheduled in Batavia

CHIP IN Batavia has rescheduled its seventh annual Prom Dress Giveaway slated for Saturday.

The event now will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11 at the Batavia Public Library. Closer to the date, check chipinbatavia.org or www.facebook.com/chipinbatavia/ for updates.

There will be almost 500 dresses on display, along with private changing areas and lots of purses, shoes and accessories to choose from. Email info@chipinbatavia.org with questions.