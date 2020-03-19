Naperville Sunrise Rotary conducting drop-off food drive

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is hosting a drive-by drop-off food drive from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday in front of Naperville Country Club, 25W570 Chicago Ave., Naperville.

The no-contact event will support West Suburban Community Pantry, which serves more than 4,000 people each week with food assistance, including residents of Naperville, Lisle, Woodridge, Bolingbrook, Westmont, Willowbrook and Romeoville.

Demand for pantry services has risen 30% in the past week amid concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, and donations from retail grocers have decreased because of low supply.

Items the pantry needs include boxed sides, boxed dinners, boxed potatoes, pasta, pasta sauce, canned tomato products, canned fruit and vegetables, canned soups, canned beans, canned chicken and tuna, pancake mix, syrup, peanut butter, jelly and diapers.

Club volunteers will have a car parked in front of the country club, where donors can drop donations at the curb or load donations into the car themselves. All donations will be delivered to the pantry headquarters at 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, suite 118 in Woodridge. For details or to donate directly to the pantry, visit www.wscpantry.org.