 

Naperville extends liquor licenses without renewal process

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/19/2020 4:52 PM

Naperville Mayor and Liquor Commissioner Steve Chirico has signed an executive order extending all liquor licenses that were due to expire April 30.

The order suspends the city's liquor license renewal process and associated late fees. It will remain in effect until a date to be determined by Chirico.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The decision will remove what Chirico called in a news release an "unnecessarily burdensome" hurdle to the restaurant and hospitality industry and to city staff members amid the public response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive order is the first issued under the city's local state of emergency, which was declared Tuesday. The declaration allows the mayor to relax city ordinances to deal with emerging issues relating to the pandemic. For details, visit the city's COVID-19 resources webpage at www.naperville.il.us/coronavirus-resources.

