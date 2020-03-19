 

Missing Lisle man located

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/20/2020 7:43 AM

An 83-year-old Lisle man who was reported missing Thursday night has been located.

A statewide alert was canceled at about 1:30 a.m.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The man's condition was not released.

