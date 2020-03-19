Latino commander makes history with Elgin police

Elgin police Cmdr. Eric Echevarria, born and raised in Elgin, said knowing where he comes from has defined his career. Courtesy of Elgin Police Department

Knowing where he comes from has defined the career of Eric Echevarria, the highest-ranking Latino and first Spanish-speaking commander at the Elgin Police Department.

Born and raised in Elgin, the 46-year-old graduated from Elgin High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps before being hired by the department in 1999. He was promoted to sergeant in 2015, lieutenant last year and commander March 13.

Policing his own community means seeing himself and his family reflected in the people he encounters, Echevarria said.

"I think there is something to be said about growing up in the community you work in, especially as a police officer," he said. "That made me really want to give that extra effort to the job. You're seeing people that look like you, that grew up in the same circumstances. And not necessarily Hispanics ... people of all colors."

Police Chief Ana Lalley said Echevarria has risen through the ranks thanks to his work ethic and analytical thinking, including the ability to see the bigger picture. "You have to be able to lead people and inspire people, and part of that is having a positive attitude and being optimistic," she said. "That's something I've always appreciated about Eric."

The department had a former commander, Frank Trost, who was half Mexican but did not speak Spanish.

Under Echevarria's guidance, the department has expanded its services for Spanish-speakers, including a citizens police academy and community conversations previously offered only in English.

Echevarria also has been developing new ways to do recruiting. There will be a recruitment fair for women, postponed to June 6 due to concerns about the new coronavirus outbreak. There is also a new automated system that allows interested people to text "BEEPD" or "JOINEPD" to (847) 262-4664. Women, Spanish-speakers and people with a military or police background are quickly identified, although everyone gets a call back, he said.

Echevarria said he never wanted to be a police officer but was enticed to apply by two buddies -- now Sgt. Rick Santiago and Cmdr. Adam Schuessler -- who went to his gym in Elgin.

Now, he thinks policing is the best job in the world, he said. "It really offered me an opportunity to be a catalyst for change. It allowed me the freedom to really engage people in the community."

He also credited the example set by his Puerto Rican parents. His father started as a janitor and retired as a supervisor from the state's department of human services, while his mother used to work at McDonald's and now works at Elgin Area School District U-46, he said.

"I don't take it lightly that I represent (to the community) that minority that's made it and is part of 'the other side,'" he said. "I can't forget where I came from."