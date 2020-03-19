Chicago mayor creates fund to help businesses decimated by COVID-19

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday created a $100 million fund to provide low-interest loans to help businesses decimated by the coronavirus pandemic bounce back.

The mayor's televised address was as much a pep-talk to frightened and shell-shocked Chicagoans -- some temporarily laid off, others working from home -- as it was about specifics of the city's response.

She talked about a city rebuilt from the ashes after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 and about how "resiliency and resolve are baked into our DNA." She's certain that Chicagoans will rise to the challenge once again even though the threat of the coronavirus is "real and growing."

