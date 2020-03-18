Woodridge proclaims emergency to address needs during pandemic

The village of Woodridge has issued a proclamation of emergency effective until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

The mainly procedural move allows the village staff to enter into contracts for emergency purchases, implement emergency staffing protocols for public health and safety, cooperate with other units of government and establish the process to potentially apply for federal or state disaster aid.

After the seven-day emergency period ends, the village board must meet to extend the proclamation, if necessary.

The village also has suspended water service disconnections and penalties for late water bill payments.

The village hall and public works building are closed until further notice.