 

Wauconda school families benefit from warm hearts

Updated 3/18/2020 7:35 PM

Cold March rain was no match for the warm feelings that came with donated food Wednesday evening at Wauconda Grade School.

"This makes me so happy," said a crying Nancy Herrera, a fourth-grade bilingual teacher at the school. "These are my families. I know their needs."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

More than half of the families of the 600 students at the school are low income and rely on free and reduced-price school lunches.

On Tuesday Herrera challenged the community on social media and other outlets to donate food. Several service groups, including United Partnership for a Better Community, helped package and organize more than 300 bags, overflowing with everything a kitchen needs.

Families in need could drive through the school parking lot Wednesday evening to pick up the donations.

"The struggle is real for them," Herrera explained. "When you work hourly and now you can't work, you need help."

Food distribution will continue each Wednesday evening as long as donations continue. Herrera says she hopes to have information posted on the school district website, d118.org, and will continue to share updates on social media.

