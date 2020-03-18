 

Programs at Gail Borden library? They're still on for kids and adults -- via Facebook Live

  • During a Facebook Live broadcast from her Elgin home Tuesday Melissa Bernasek, Gail Borden Public Library's director of information and digital services, explains how to access certain digital materials the library has available online.

  • Melissa Bernasek, director of information and digital services for Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin, uses a Facebook Live broadcast from her Elgin home to show adults materials the library has available on its website. She read a passage from Jack London's "Call of the Wild."

  • Melissa Bernasek, director of information and digital services for Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin, said the library is providing daily programming on Facebook Live for children and adults.

Updated 3/18/2020 7:59 PM

As Melissa Bernasek read a passage from Jack London's "Call of the Wild" in the nursery of her Elgin house, she was not alone.

Hundreds of adults were watching online as she presented examples of the kinds of materials available on the Gail Borden Public Library's website.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Bernasek, Gail Borden's director of information and digital services for the Elgin library, was using Facebook Live to reach the library community.

"A lot of the setup has been last-minute," admitted Bernasek, who was excited about the possibilities of the program and how it could continue into the future.

Library leaders met last weekend to analyze how the library can serve the community during the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, which has forced the main library and its branches to close until at least March 30. 

Each day at 9:30 a.m., the library uses its Facebook page to list a schedule of programs for children and adults.

The library's Facebook Live programming includes children's content -- usually staffers reading books to children -- in English, then in Spanish that is also posted online. Some 300 to 400 people watched Tuesday, but several thousand more have viewed previous videos.

Adult content has included teaching people how to use a tablet to connect with family and friends for video chats. About 30 to 40 people watched Tuesday.

"We did not expect this. It's important that we are still able to connect during this time," Bernasek said Wednesday. "Sometimes, technology is the way to do that. We can still have conversations."

Library officials say people can text the library at (847) 754-4599 or email them at gbplwebh@gailborden.info for more information on future programs.

"It's important that we are able to present factual information to our library community at this time," she said.

