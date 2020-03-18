Pritzker: 128 new coronavirus infections statewide. 20 new cases at Willowbrook nursing home.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker again updated the status of the COVID-19 outbreak in Illinois and the state's efforts to curb the spread Wednesday. Capital News Illinois photo by Ben Orner

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state has 128 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 20 new infections at the Willowbrook nursing home that already had reported nearly two dozen cases.

That brings the total number of cases to 288 in 17 counties, according to state officials.

One person has died from the infection in Illinois.

In all, 2,052 have been tested.

The governor announced a new website that warehouses all the state's coronavirus information at coronavirus. illinois.gov.

The website contains information regarding medical updates, unemployment benefits and other news.

"We must act with urgency," he said. "We must act now. This virus knows no boundaries."

Pritzker said ages of those infected range from 9 to 99.

The governor added that it is important for residents to maintain a self quarantine in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease and ultimately stop it.

He reiterated that people can be infected without showing any symptoms and because of the dearth of tests, there's no way to ensure most people don't have the disease.

"You should just assume that you have coronavirus," Pritzker said. "Just assume that. What would you do? You should self-isolate."

However, Pritzker said he "heard" the state will soon have access to "thousands and thousands" of tests. Though he said he remains skeptical because they would come from the federal government.

The new cases at the Willowbrook nursing home that just Tuesday reported 22 cases of coronavirus, were particularly troubling to state officials.

The infections include 30 residents and 12 staff members.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said that due to older residents being the most vulnerable, nursing home workers and visitors are being screened before they are allowed to enter facilities across the state.

She added that the number of diagnosed cases will continue to grow, as likely will the death count.

She urged residents to continue to avoid contact with others to help prevent the spread of the disease.

"Let's weather this with as a little loss of precious life as possible," she said.