Feder: 25 years later, NBC Sports Chicago looks back on Michael Jordan's return

Twenty-five years ago today Michael Jordan stunned the world with the two-word declaration: "I'm back." NBC Sports Chicago will mark the 25th anniversary of Jordan's Chicago Bulls comeback with a half-hour documentary premiering at 6:30 p.m.tonight. "I'm Back: The Return of Michael Jordan," produced by Sarah Lauch, Ryan McGuffey and Matt Buckman, features interviews with numerous teammates and other players, Jordan's former agent David Falk, and sportscasters Mark Giangreco and Marc Silverman. The quick turnaround by NBC Sports Chicago follows disappointing news Tuesday from ESPN that it still hasn't completed production on "The Last Dance," the long-awaited 10-part documentary series on Jordan and the 1990s Bulls dynasty.

Also at NBC Sports Chicago, the regional sports network has begun airing every Blackhawks win from the 2010 Stanley Cup Championship playoff run and every Bulls win from the 1996 NBA Playoffs title drive, starting at 7 p.m. nightly. The classic rebroadcasts are scheduled to air through April 16 in place of live sports programming derailed by the coronavirus shutdown of all major leagues.

