'Yes' votes mount in Gail Borden library referendum

Voters were saying "yes" to raising the tax rate for Gail Borden Public Library District, according to early unofficial results in Tuesday's election.

The referendum question received 7,910 "yes" votes and 4,510 "no" votes with 17 of 18 precincts reporting in Cook County and 23 of 64 precincts reporting in Kane County, according to unofficial results.

Voters were asked to agree to raise the district's operating tax rate at the same time that loans taken out to build the main library are retired. The measure was sold as a wash to voters.

The Elgin-based district plans to use the money for building maintenance, IT and security and to preserve current services and hours of operations.

There are also plans to expand the branch that opened in 2016 in South Elgin, where book circulation was up nearly 17% last fiscal year.

A "yes" vote means keeping library's overall tax rate at the current level.

If voters say "no," the library will not collect approximately $2.6 million per year, and owners of a house with a median value of $192,000 would pay about $48 less in property taxes per year, library officials estimated.

The library will have higher salary costs because of the increase to the minimum wage, now at $9.25 per hour, that gradually will go up to $15 per hour by 2025.

The main library will need a $700,000 parking lot revamp in a couple of years, improvements to its heating and cooling systems and other tech upgrades.

The last library district referendum that produced an operating rate increase was in 1989.