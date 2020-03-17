Voters backing Libertyville sales tax proposal in early counts

Libertyville officials hope efforts to upgrade the village's aging infrastructure to get a financial boost by voters approving a proposed 1% sales tax in a referendum Tuesday. Daily Herald File Photo

Enacting a 1% sales tax to fix roads and pursue other projects in Libertyville was favored by voters in the early going Tuesday night.

With 1,354 votes tallied, unofficial total showed 741, or 55%, in favor and 613 against the proposed sales tax. There are 17 precincts with 16,225 registered voters in Libertyville.

If approved, the 1% sales tax is expected to generate $2 million a year in new revenue for the village. It would go into effect July 1 and be applied to general merchandise, but not medicines, titled goods -- such as cars and trailers -- or most groceries.

Proceeds would provide a new, reliable revenue stream to be invested exclusively in the village's aging infrastructure, voters were told.

Without the new tax, funds for projects like road reconstruction, parking lots, parks, public buildings and police and fire equipment would be limited, village officials maintained.