Staff member at Libertyville High tests positive for COVID-19

Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 Superintendent Prentiss Lea announced on social media Tuesday night a staff member at Libertyville High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lake County Health Department confirmed the test result to the district, Lee said.

"District 128 continues to take the COVID-19 situation very seriously. We are fortunate to partner with the experts at the Lake County Health Department during this uncertain time, and out of an abundance of caution will continue to follow their lead and directives," Lea said. "We ask that everyone in the D128 school community remain vigilant and continue to wash your hands; cough into your elbow; maintain a distance of six feet whenever possible; and stay home if you feel sick."