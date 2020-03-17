Rolling Meadows closes city hall

Rolling Meadows city hall is closed to the public for a week, with the exception of police department emergencies. Daily Herald File Photo

Rolling Meadows officials closed city hall to the public effective at 4 p.m. Tuesday, with the exception of police department emergencies.

City hall is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, unless city officials are instructed otherwise.

Residents can reach city staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at (847) 394-8500, via email, or online at cityrm.org.

Officials also encouraged residents to pay bills by using the city website, or white drop box in the city hall parking lot.