Rolling Meadows closes city hall
Updated 3/17/2020 6:00 PM
Rolling Meadows officials closed city hall to the public effective at 4 p.m. Tuesday, with the exception of police department emergencies.
City hall is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, unless city officials are instructed otherwise.
Residents can reach city staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at (847) 394-8500, via email, or online at cityrm.org.
Officials also encouraged residents to pay bills by using the city website, or white drop box in the city hall parking lot.
