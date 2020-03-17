Paschke has strong lead early in House 65 race

Candidate Martha Paschke is leading early in the Democratic primary race for Illinois House District 65, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Paschke had 5,800 votes with 29 of 71 precincts reporting in Kane County, which represents the vast majority of the district, and all precincts reporting in McHenry County. Her opponent Mohammad "Mo" Iqbal had 2,767 votes.

Paschke, 40, of Geneva, works as a patient intake coordinator and has extensive volunteer involvement and spearheaded a local "Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America" group after 2016.

"I earned the party's support through the work I have done in the district," she said.

Iqbal, 74, of Elgin, is a lawyer and civil engineer who was elected to the county board in 2018. He describes himself as "fiscally conservative and a centrist."

Iqbal said he prides himself in being independent and doesn't expect to make a career out of politics.

Residents of the district need adequate mental health services, particularly in light of the opioid crisis and the rise in suicides among veterans and young people, Paschke said.

Iqbal said property taxes are too high and are driving people to move out of state, so he wants to freeze property taxes for five years to force state agencies to implement budget cuts.

Paschke said it's important to ensure any budget cuts don't cause harm, particularly to schools.

Iqbal said he wants state transportation funds to go to areas west of Randall Road, where growth is happening. Paschke said Route 20 "definitely needs work."

Both candidates support a graduated income tax, which voters will decide on in November, and the Fair Maps Amendment, which would reform the state's redistricting rules and some lawmakers want to place on the ballot in November.