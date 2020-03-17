Oberweis, Rezin, Lauf separate from the pack in 14th District

Setting the stage for what will be one of the fall's most-watched national races, Illinois State Sens. Jim Oberweis and Sue Rezin and political newcomer Catalina Lauf were running neck-and-neck-and-neck in Tuesday's race to see which Republican would take on freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood in the Nov. 3 general election. With more than 51% of the votes counted, Oberweis had 6,393 votes, Rezin had 6,018, and Lauf garnered 5,742.

Oberweis, a Sugar Grove resident known as the owner of the Oberweis Dairy and its chain of retail stores, Lauf, a Woodstock businesswoman, and Rezin, a Morris resident who has never lost an election, each captured more than 20 percent of the early vote, well ahead of challengers Jerry Evans of Warrenville, James Marter of Oswego, Anthony Catella of St. Charles and Ted Gradel of Naperville.

Underwood ran unopposed in the Democratic primary race for the 14th Congressional District, which snakes through the suburbs from the Wisconsin state line to the Joliet area, and includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties. It is expected to be a key battleground in November as Democrats try to keep their majority in the House, and Republicans vie to win it back.

Until two years ago, the 14th Congressional District had been solidly Republican, with U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren of Plano winning four terms. Before that, an earlier version of the district had been represented for one term by Democrat Bill Foster. Until two years ago, Foster, who now represents the 11th District, had been the only Democrat to interrupt the Republican dominance that had been exerted for the previous 20 years by since-disgraced former Speaker Dennis Hastert of Plano.

When Underwood, a young moderate Democrat from Naperville with a nursing degree who had done work for the Obama administration, beat Hultgren, the 14th Congressional District became a national story for both parties. Underwood beat six other Democratic hopefuls in the 2018 primary to take on the incumbent Hultgren. Now Oberweis, Rezin or Lauf appear poised to take on the incumbent Underwood. With the nationwide interest in the district, the candidates are expected to attract political donations and support from across the country.