Maggie Trevor trouncing Ryan Huffman in House District 54

Maggie Trevor is trouncing Ryan Huffman in the Democratic primary for the 54th House District and is poised to move on to the general election in November.

Unofficial results show Trevor with 7,615 votes to Huffman's 1,780, with 74% of precincts reporting.

If Trevor wins, she'll get a rematch in the November general election with Republican state Rep. Tom Morrison of Palatine, who won the seat in the 2010. Morrison topped the Rolling Meadows resident by 37 votes in November 2018.

District 54 includes parts of Arlington Heights, Barrington, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Palatine, Rolling Meadows and South Barrington.

Trevor, 57, a health care industry professional, and Huffman staked similar positions on issues, such as their belief that voters should support Gov. J.B. Pritzker's graduated tax proposal in November. They also shared concerns about climate change and back the Clean Energy Jobs Act proposed for the state.

It's the first try for a state-level seat for the 33-year-old Huffman, a data analyst from Palatine. He unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination in the 2018 primary for the 6th Congressional District seat.

Trevor said her 20 years as a market researcher in the health care industry has required her to meet with top corporate executives, often telling them their sales strategy was not working. She said that job experience has prepared her for the General Assembly.

Huffman said he believed his middle-class background, which includes almost six figures of student loan debt, would connect him to voters because he related to the financial challenges many face.