Libertyville voters support new 1% sales tax

A majority of Libertyville voters Tuesday supported a proposal to create a 1% sales tax to fund road repairs and other infrastructure improvements, according to unofficial results. Daily Herald File Photo

Voters convincingly backed the creation of a 1% sales tax in Libertyville to fund road repairs and other infrastructure upgrades, according to unofficial vote totals late Tuesday night.

With all 17 precincts reporting, unofficial totals showed 2,432, or 58%, votes in favor and 1,737 against the proposed sales tax. Provisional and late arriving mail votes were not included.

Mayor Terry Weppler said that level of support for the referendum had remained constant throughout the night, leaving him optimistic the measure would pass.

It's a huge boost for plans to fix roads and pursue other projects in Libertyville. The voter approved 1% sales tax is expected to generate $2 million a year in new revenue.

The tax will go into effect July 1 and apply to general merchandise, but not medicines, titled goods -- such as cars and trailers -- or most groceries.

Proceeds will provide a new, reliable revenue stream to be invested exclusively in the village's aging infrastructure, voters were told.

Without the new tax, funds for projects like road reconstruction, parking lots, parks, public buildings and police and fire equipment would be limited, village officials maintained.

Tuesday's vote is a relief for village leaders who have hosted sparsely attended town hall meetings and coffees to educate residents on why the tax was needed.

The new sales tax actually will raise about $3 million per year. However, the net gain would be reduced to $2 million per year because the board has said it will repeal a 1% Places for Eating Tax instituted in 2016.

Because its sources of revenue have decreased, village officials say there is an annual funding deficiency of $2.5 million for expenses, like roads, sidewalks and parks.

A large portion of the new money will be directed to road repairs.