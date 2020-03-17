How medical cannabis sales can continue, with health precautions

The state is imposing several health precautions on cannabis dispensaries for them to continue selling products to patients and adult-use customers.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the safety measures in a new guidance Tuesday in light of the growing spread of the new coronavirus.

Officials said eight dispensaries have suspended adult-use sales voluntarily, while others are implementing patient-only service hours.

Dispensaries now will be able to sell cannabis products to medical patients or their designated caregivers outside on a public walkway or curb, instead of only inside a "limited access area," as typically is required by law.

Adult-use sales, however, must continue to take place only inside the "limited access area," while following precautions to ensure customers inside the store do not come within 6 feet of each other. These precautions include moving lines to outside the dispensary, closing some cash registers, distancing patient or caregiver lines and minimizing the time employees stand near patients or caregivers.

Dispensaries also must allow employees to wash their hands often, provide ample disinfecting hand soap, disinfect surfaces patients are required to touch at least every 30 minutes, and wash all countertops, computer screens, keyboards, door handles, railings and bathrooms at least once every day.

Inspectors will monitor cameras within dispensaries to ensure compliance with these new guidelines.