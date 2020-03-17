Hainesville village offices closing Wednesday

Hainesville village facilities will be closed to the public starting Wednesday until further notice, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Staff will be in the office to handle everyday business and phone calls.

Residents may can use the gray drop box on the north side of the building to pay utility bills, to request or pay for building permits, or to pay for business license renewals.

All payments also can be made at www.hainesville.org.

The regular village board meeting set for 6:30 p.m. March 24 will be held as scheduled, officials said.