 

Former Lake sheriff expands lead in GOP race to challenge Durbin

Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 3/17/2020 8:29 PM

Former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran has expanded his lead in the race to the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Illinois.

With votes in about 10% of the state counted, Curran had more than 44% of the tally in the five-way contest, unofficial results showed.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

As for the other Republican candidates, unofficial results showed: former law enforcement officer and IRS employee Peggy Hubbard of Belleville is running second with about 21% of the votes; Dr. Tom Tarter, a retired urological oncologist from Springfield, is third with about 15%; Dr. Robert Marshall, a physician from Burr Ridge, is in fourth place with 14%; and retired information technology professional Casey Chlebek of Glenview is running last with about 5% of the counted votes.

The winner will face Sen. Dick Durbin of Springfield in the November general election. Durbin ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

