Former Lake sheriff expands lead in GOP race to challenge Durbin

Former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran has expanded his lead in the race to the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Illinois.

With votes in about 10% of the state counted, Curran had more than 44% of the tally in the five-way contest, unofficial results showed.

As for the other Republican candidates, unofficial results showed: former law enforcement officer and IRS employee Peggy Hubbard of Belleville is running second with about 21% of the votes; Dr. Tom Tarter, a retired urological oncologist from Springfield, is third with about 15%; Dr. Robert Marshall, a physician from Burr Ridge, is in fourth place with 14%; and retired information technology professional Casey Chlebek of Glenview is running last with about 5% of the counted votes.

The winner will face Sen. Dick Durbin of Springfield in the November general election. Durbin ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.