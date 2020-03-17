First coronavirus death in Illinois; 22 cases at nursing home
Updated 3/17/2020 3:08 PM
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced the state's first coronavirus, COVID-19, death a woman in her 60s, and an outbreak in a DuPage County nursing home in Willowbrook.
"We lost an Illinoisan to COVID-19," he said. "There are moments when we feel like this is more than we can bear. But we can bear this."
He also said there were 22 confirmed cases of the disease in a DuPage County nursing home, 18 residents and four staff.
Willowbrook officials said the outbreak was at the Chateau Senior Living Center, which was on lockdown.
