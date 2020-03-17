 

First coronavirus death in Illinois; 22 cases at nursing home

  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker, shown Monday, is taking new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker, shown Monday, is taking new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 3/17/2020 3:08 PM

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced the state's first coronavirus, COVID-19, death a woman in her 60s, and an outbreak in a DuPage County nursing home in Willowbrook.

"We lost an Illinoisan to COVID-19," he said. "There are moments when we feel like this is more than we can bear. But we can bear this."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He also said there were 22 confirmed cases of the disease in a DuPage County nursing home, 18 residents and four staff.

Willowbrook officials said the outbreak was at the Chateau Senior Living Center, which was on lockdown.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
The Latest: About 50 Chicago polling places are relocated
Related Article
The Latest: About 50 Chicago polling places are relocated
 
COVID-19 cases top 100 in Illinois; it's now in 15 counties
Related Article
COVID-19 cases top 100 in Illinois; it's now in 15 counties
 
US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears
Related Article
US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears
 
Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread
Related Article
Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread
 
14 new coronavirus cases in the Chicago area, including one in Lake County
Related Article
14 new coronavirus cases in the Chicago area, including one in Lake County
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 