Bates wins Democratic nod for Kane County Board District 4 seat

Aurora environmental activist Mavis Bates won the Democratic nomination for the District 4 seat on the Kane County Board, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Bates, a small-business owner and Fox Valley Park District board member, collected 1,076 votes to 858 for incumbent Angela Clay Thomas, who was seeking a second, four-year term.

A third candidate, Nicholas Guillermo, received 363 votes, even though he withdrew from the race earlier this month.

Should the results hold, Bates will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, where she will face Aurora Republican Tracy Miller for the seat, which represents parts of Aurora and Montgomery.