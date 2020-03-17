Bates wins Democratic nod for Kane County Board District 4 seat
Updated 3/17/2020 10:26 PM
Aurora environmental activist Mavis Bates won the Democratic nomination for the District 4 seat on the Kane County Board, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.
Bates, a small-business owner and Fox Valley Park District board member, collected 1,076 votes to 858 for incumbent Angela Clay Thomas, who was seeking a second, four-year term.
A third candidate, Nicholas Guillermo, received 363 votes, even though he withdrew from the race earlier this month.
Should the results hold, Bates will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, where she will face Aurora Republican Tracy Miller for the seat, which represents parts of Aurora and Montgomery.
