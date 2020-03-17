Bartlett police say Lake in the Hills man made false report of beating

A Lake in the Hills man faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge alleging he made a false police report about having been pistol-whipped by an unknown assailant last week, Bartlett police announced Monday.

Police said Keith E. Breeding, 47, reported on Friday that he was beaten Thursday night in the wooded area south of the 100 block of East Lake Street.

Breeding reported that an unknown individual approached him and displayed a handgun after he pulled his vehicle over on the side of the road in Crystal Lake, according to police. He said the individual had made him drive to the area of Lake and Oak streets, where he walked him into the wooded area and pistol-whipped him., police say.

Breeding was released on a $1,500 individual bond and assigned a court date of April 22, at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.