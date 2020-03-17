After delay, voting starts at Barrington village hall

Barrington announced on Tuesday morning that residents could vote at village hall, just hours after saying voting wasn't available at that location.

Town officials said in a Facebook post that village hall was open for voting for Precinct 2 as of 9:20 a.m.

The message came three hours after another note that said voting couldn't happen at village hall because of a lack of election judge volunteers reporting for duty.

"While the coronavirus and confusion have created less than ideal conditions," the updated message reads, "we urge you to take proper precautions and be sure to vote!"