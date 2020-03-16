 

West Dundee church cancels gatherings, will livestream Sunday worship services

  • First Congregational Church of Dundee is suspending all gatherings, including in-person worship services, amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/16/2020 12:33 PM

A West Dundee church has suspended all gatherings -- including in-person worship -- to help slow the rate of transmission of the coronavirus, leaders announced Monday.

First Congregational Church of Dundee canceled its activities starting Saturday and expects to remain closed for at least a month, according to an email from the church. Pastors plan to closely monitor all developments related to the COVID-19 illness.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In lieu of worship gatherings, the church will offer a livestreamed service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, including a prayer, scripture reading, message and blessing. Pastors also will provide daily devotionals via email and social media.

"We have a social and moral responsibility to care for one another as best we can," church leaders said in the email. "This is what that looks like in this moment."

The decision to cancel gatherings was not made lightly, pastors said, but is particularly important for the elderly and vulnerable community members who make up a significant proportion of the congregation.

The church office will remain open at all times, and pastors Aaron James and Paige Wolfanger will be available for pastoral care.

Community members are encouraged to follow the church's Facebook page for updates at www.facebook.com/FCCofDUNDEE/.

