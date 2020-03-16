Rosemont joins Vernon Hills-based regional crime lab
Updated 3/16/2020 2:14 PM
Rosemont's public safety department has become the latest law enforcement agency to use the Vernon Hills-based Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Laboratory for forensics and evidence testing.
The village board recently approved an intergovernmental agreement with the regional crime lab to expedite criminal forensics work due to the backlog at the Illinois State Police lab. While Rosemont doesn't have to pay to use the state lab, it will pay the regional lab an annual $10,000 fee.
Already, 57 police agencies throughout the suburbs are members of the regional lab, which was founded in 1968 and today employs more than a dozen forensic scientists.
