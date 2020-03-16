No walk-ins at Lincolnshire village hall
Updated 3/16/2020 12:51 PM
Effective immediately, Lincolnshire's village hall will be closed to the walk-in public.
Appointments will be available. For questions or concerns or to make an appointment, call (847) 883-8600.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.