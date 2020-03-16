Most Lake County court cases postponed at least four weeks

All Lake County court matters, with limited exceptions, will be postponed at least four weeks in an effort to protect the health of the public, judges and court employees, and curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Monday.

The suspension of most court activities goes into effect Tuesday, at which time all judges and employees of the 19th Judicial Circuit Court will be encouraged to work remotely and conduct business by phone or videoconference.

As part of the delay, all foreclosure sales and residential evictions will be put on hold until further order of the court.

Exceptions to the order include criminal cases in which the defendant has requested a speedy trial, bond hearings, plea agreement hearings, orders of protection, mental health involuntary commitments, warrants and other emergency procedures.

Other exceptions include juvenile detention and shelter hearings, and emergency child custody proceedings.

The order pertains to the main Lake County courthouse in Waukegan, as well as branch courts in Mundelein, Round Lake Beach and Park City.

Marriages and civil unions will not be performed and programs including Family Mediation, Children First, Traffic Safety School, Victim Impact Panel and Public Service Employment are canceled.

Those called for jury duty do not have to report automatically, but must call (847) 249-5879 to learn if there is a speedy trial that requires their presence.

"These are precautionary measures only," a statement from the 19th Judicial Circuit reads. "The health and welfare of all employees and courthouse users is our priority. As more information becomes available or if there are changes to court operations, we will advise."