Libertyville declares emergency due to pandemic

Libertyville officials have declared the village a disaster area for COVID-19 response, which activates

the village's emergency operations plan.

That includes protocols for staffing and emergency purchasing during a disaster and also allows the village to receive state and federal funding if available. The action also confirms the closing of village hall, Libertyville Sports complex and other nonessential facilities to the public until further notice.

Business is being conducted via drop-off on-site locations, mail or at the police station, 200 E. Cook Ave. Phones and emails continue to be answered during regular business hours. Visit www.libertvville.com for updates.