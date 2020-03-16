How to report concerns about generic issues in Lake County

Lost your dog? See a pesky pothole? Lake County residents can report generic issues online by going to the "report a concern" tab on the county website, www.lakecountyil.gov.

The online reporting tool will automatically route a concern to the pertinent county department and allow it to be tracked to determine areas of greatest concerns for future improvements. Other examples include environmental concerns, junk and debris, debris, tall grass/weeds, water service interruptions, crime tips, drainage issues, and more.