District 303 providing meals to students, families while schools are closed

St. Charles Unit District 303 is providing free "grab-and-go" meals for families who need assistance while schools are closed amid coronavirus concerns.

The meals, which last two days, will be distributed daily between 9 and 11 a.m. at Thompson Middle School, 705 W. Main St. The food is available to any family who needs it, with no special requirements.

On Monday, the district provided 196 meals for elementary school families, spokeswoman Carol Smith said. The number of meals provided to high schoolers was not immediately available.

The meals are being prepared by the district's food service companies, OrganicLife, for kindergarten through eighth grade, and Quest Food Management Services, for high schools. District staff members are handling the distribution "in keeping with social distancing recommendations," Smith said.

Community members who wish to help are encouraged to donate to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, which serves District 303 families.