 

District 116 provides breakfasts, lunches to students

      Walking a couple of blocks in the cold Michael Brakus, 10, of Round Lake picks up breakfast and lunch meals for his three brothers and sisters at Ellis Elementary School as part of the Grab-n-Go Breakfast and Lunch Service for students in Round Lake Unit District 116 because of coronavirus-related school closures. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Lillyoni Braxton, 10, of Round Lake picks up breakfast and lunch with her friend, Judy Fullington, as part of Round Lake Unit District 116's Grab-n-Go breakfast and lunch service. The meals are available through the Illinois State Board of Education Child Nutrition Program because of coronavirus-related school closures. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Heather Bennett, director of Engagement and Community Relations for the Round Lake Area Unit District 116, stands ready to hand out breakfast and lunch meals to all families who show up as part of the Grab-n-Go Breakfast and Lunch Service. The meals, which consisted of turkey sandwiches, milk, apples and oranges and a Twix bar, were provided because of coronavirus-related school closures. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Walking a couple of blocks in the cold, Michael Brakus, 10, of Round Lake picks up Brab-n-Go breakfast and lunch meals for his three other brothers and sisters who attend classes in Round Lake Area Unit District 116. Michael attends Murphy Elementary School. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Lillyoni Braxton, 10, of Round Lake picks up Grab-n-Go breakfast and lunch with her friend at Ellis Elementary School in Round Lake Area Unit District 116. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Mark Welsh
 
 
Updated 3/16/2020 2:14 PM

Wearing an open green coat and walking in the cold a couple of blocks from his house, Michael Brakus, 10, of Round Lake Beach made a trip to pick up some groceries.

But instead of going to a store, Michael was headed to Ellis Elementary School, where Round Lake Unit District 116 officials were providing Grab-n-Go breakfast and lunches because of coronavirus-related school closures.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Michael, who attends Murphy Elementary, picked up meals that consisted of turkey sandwiches, apples, oranges, milk and a Twix bar for his brothers and sisters, who were waiting at home with their parents.

The meals are available from 8 to 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 19, through the Illinois State Board of Education Child Nutrition Program, the district said. The program provides one breakfast and one lunch meal for each child enrolled in District 116.

The Grab-n-Go meals were available for pickup at any of six school locations in the district.

"They (District 116 students) will be provided a breakfast and a lunch, which is a requirement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture food and breakfast program, which is the same type of food that would be served if we were in school," said Pamela Kibbons, the district's assistant superintendent of business.

Sheila Faul, mother of two from Round Lake Beach, said there are a lot of children in the district who depend on these meals from the school.

"It's great, it's great. I think it makes a difference," Faul said.

