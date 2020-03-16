District 116 provides breakfasts, lunches to students

Wearing an open green coat and walking in the cold a couple of blocks from his house, Michael Brakus, 10, of Round Lake Beach made a trip to pick up some groceries.

But instead of going to a store, Michael was headed to Ellis Elementary School, where Round Lake Unit District 116 officials were providing Grab-n-Go breakfast and lunches because of coronavirus-related school closures.

Michael, who attends Murphy Elementary, picked up meals that consisted of turkey sandwiches, apples, oranges, milk and a Twix bar for his brothers and sisters, who were waiting at home with their parents.

The meals are available from 8 to 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 19, through the Illinois State Board of Education Child Nutrition Program, the district said. The program provides one breakfast and one lunch meal for each child enrolled in District 116.

The Grab-n-Go meals were available for pickup at any of six school locations in the district.

"They (District 116 students) will be provided a breakfast and a lunch, which is a requirement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture food and breakfast program, which is the same type of food that would be served if we were in school," said Pamela Kibbons, the district's assistant superintendent of business.

Sheila Faul, mother of two from Round Lake Beach, said there are a lot of children in the district who depend on these meals from the school.

"It's great, it's great. I think it makes a difference," Faul said.