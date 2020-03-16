COVID-19 cases top 100 in Illinois; now in 15 counties

Travelers returning from Madrid wait in a coronavirus screening line at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday Elizabeth Pulvermacher via Associated Press

Daily Herald File Photo Gov. J.B. Pritzker address measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus at a briefing Sunday.

Statewide, cases of COVID-19 reached 105 Monday, state officials announced, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker banned gatherings of 50 people or more to reduce the spread of the disease that can cause pneumonia.

That means 12 new cases of the coronavirus compared to Sunday, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants to shut down at close of business Monday through March 30.

"Illinoisans who can stay at home should continue to do so," Pritzker added, saying he was following new Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

"It is imperative that our residents take responsibility for themselves, their families and their communities."

Pritzker left an opening for businesses with delivery or drive-through and curbside pickup to continue serving.

Cases have been reported in 15 of Illinois' 102 counties, with Peoria and Will counties new to the list Monday. Other locations with known cases include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford counties.

Last week, the governor closed public and private schools from kindergarten through grade 12 from Tuesday until March 30, although many suburban school districts had already closed their doors.

Meanwhile, Illinoisans are advised to stay at home and practice social distancing when out. The governor had already mandated that events with 100 or more be canceled.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources closed all state parks and wildlife areas as the government scales back nonessential functions.

Many state employees are being asked to work remotely or stay at home on-call.

At O'Hare International Airport on Saturday, hundreds of travelers from Europe waited in line for hours for enhanced screening, prompting a sharp tweet from Pritzker to the White House about lack of preparation.