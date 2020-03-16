Algonquin closes municipal buildings

Municipal buildings in Algonquin have been shut down in response to public health officials' guidelines for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The facilities will be closed to the public through Friday, when village officials will reassess the situation. Essential administrative services will continue in a limited capacity via online chat, email or phone at (847) 658-2700.

Additionally, plans are in place to continue water, sewer and public safety services, as well as garbage pickup. Utility bill payment and other services can be completed through the village's website, drop-box or by mail.

The police department will remain open, though village officials are asking that all nonemergency situations and crimes that are not in progress be reported over the phone at (847) 658-4531.

The Ganek Municipal Center at 2200 Harnish Drive and the Historic Village Hall at 2 S. Main St. will be open Tuesday for the primary election. A village board meeting and public hearing also scheduled for Tuesday at the Ganek Municipal Center will proceed as normal.

Updates will be available at www.algonquin.org.