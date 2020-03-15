Vernon Township Food Pantry to remain open with drive-through

Vernon Township announced Sunday that the Vernon Township Food Pantry will stay open during the coronavirus pandemic and additionally offer drive up pickup service and select delivery to the elderly.

"For the safety of our food pantry families and our staff, we will be transitioning the food pantry into a drive through service where residents can pull up and have two prepackaged bags of food placed in their vehicle without having to get out of their car or interacting with others," township Supervisor Jonathan Altenberg said in the announcement. "Should a food pantry resident be experiencing symptoms, find their normal transportation options unavailable, or are elderly, the township will work to deliver food to residents on a limited, as needed basis."

The pantry is open the first and third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon and the first and third Thursday of each month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The also will continue to accept food donations.

For more information go to: http://www.vernontownship.com/157/Food-Pantry or call the Vernon Township office Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to -4:30 p.m. at (847) 634-4600.