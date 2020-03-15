 

Lake County sheriff suspends nonessential services

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/15/2020 7:46 PM

The Lake County Sheriff's Office continues to temporarily scale back nonessential responsibilities that do not directly impact public safety.

Effective immediately, the following additional services are being suspended until further notice: evictions, ride-alongs, fingerprinting, Explorer program, internship program, and jail/department tours.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We will continue working to keep our community safe throughout the COVID-19 disease," Sheriff John Idleburg said. "Our front-line first-responders, including our law-enforcement, telecommunicators, firefighters, paramedics, and others, will be out in full force, protecting the community. Our correctional staff will continue ensuring the well-being of our inmates. I urge the community to not panic, remain calm, and be diligent during these times. Working together we will get through this."

