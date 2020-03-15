Citing coronavirus concerns, Navy Pier closing until April 3

Navy Pier will be closed until at least Friday, April 3, as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, 2012

Navy Pier will close to the public beginning Monday until at least Friday, April 3, officials announced Sunday,

The health, safety and well-being of staff, partners and guests is always Navy Pier's top priority, and we are committed to doing our part to help mitigate risks to the general public and stagnate the community spread of COVID-19," the announcement states. "We have been working very closely with city officials and subject matter experts to determine the best course of action each step of the way, and the Pier's closure is in line with their recommendations."

As of now, Navy Pier plans to resume operations on Friday, April 3, but officials say they will re-evaluate the status of COVID-19 in Chicago and make adjustments as needed.

For updates, visit the Navy Pier website, www.navypier.org.