White House to do health check of those in contact with Trump

President Donald Trump speaks Friday during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Associated Press

The White House said Saturday it planned to perform temperature checks on any individuals in close contact with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

The announcement, made "out of an abundance of caution," came as Pence prepared to hold a press conference after a meeting of the White House coronavirus task force.

Elevated temperatures can be one symptom of the Covid-19 virus. Trump has been in contact recently with at least two individuals known to have later tested positive for the virus.

Trump convened Saturday's meeting hours after the House late Friday passed an economic relief plan to deal with the spreading coronavirus, part of what Speaker Nancy Pelosi, lead negotiator of the package, said will be a continuing effort to help the American people.

The House measure, which was backed by Trump, next goes to the Senate for consideration.

Trump said on Twitter that he was "working with States and local governments," although it was unclear which if any of those individuals were involved in Saturday's events.

In a followup tweet, the president urged U.S. residents to practice "social distancing" to help slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Pelosi said Friday night that the House will begin work on another emergency response package "to protect the health, economic security and well-being of the American people" in response to the pandemic.