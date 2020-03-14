COVID-19 update: Trump took virus test; U.S. extends travel bans

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, speaks Friday during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden at the White House. Associated Press

President Donald Trump said he took the test for the coronavirus after being in contact with several infected people. He also said the U.S. would extend severe travel restrictions to the U.K. and Ireland.

New York City reported its first fatality from the virus.

Countries across Europe are tightening border controls to slow the spread of the disease, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged people to avoid unnecessary social events. Spain imposed a national lockdown.

Ferrari NV temporarily halted production of its sports cars in Italy. Apple Inc. will close hundreds of retail stores outside of China.

Key Developments:

Cases rose to more than 140,000 worldwide, with deaths topping 5,200

China now has 80,824 confirmed coronavirus cases, with its death toll rising by 13 on Friday to 3,189

Apple closes stores outside of Greater China

Countries across Europe are adding border restrictions

African nations from Rwanda to Mauritania reported their first cases

White House Checks Temperatures (12 p.m. NY)

The White House is now checking the temperatures of anyone coming in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, a deputy press secretary said.

The moves are being made "out of an abundance of caution," Judd Deere said in an emailed statement.

Trump on Friday said he "most likely" will be tested "fairly soon" after a Mar-a-Lago meeting last weekend with several people -- including members of an official delegation from Brazil -- who later fell ill.

Belgium Warns Against Travel (11:53 a.m. NY)

Belgium is telling citizens not to travel abroad and warned that the risk of being stranded is "very high." The foreign ministry said it can't guarantee travelers will be able to return home as countries around the world start to close borders.

French Minister Tests Positive (11:57 a.m. NY)

Brune Poirson, France's junior environment minster, tested positive for the coronavirus, AFP reported, citing the minister's office.

Casinos Close (11:42 a.m. NY)

Casinos in Massachusetts and Illinois are closing for at least two weeks in response to the outbreak. In Portugal, casino operator Estoril Sol SGPS SA said it would shut its three properties.

Swiss Consider Drive-Through Tests (11:26 a.m. NY)

Switzerland is looking into drive-through tests, an approach already used in other countries, Interior Minister Alain Berset said in a radio interview.

U.K. Deaths Double (11:20 a.m. NY)

The number of U.K. deaths from the outbreak rose by 10 in the past 24 hours to a total of 21. The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,140 on Saturday, from 798 the day before.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a ban on large public gatherings, which could come into force next weekend, an official said. He is under pressure from some medics and politicians to take a more aggressive approach to fighting the virus.

New York Cases Rise (10:35 a.m. NY)

New York reported 100 new cases, pushing the total to 524, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said accelerated testing will lead to a rapid rise in total infections. An 82-year-old woman with a respiratory illness died in New York City, the state's first COVID-19 fatality.

A drive-through testing facility in New Rochelle worked "very well" and another center will open on Long Island next week, Coumo said.

Spain's Lockdown (10:27 a.m. NY)

The lockdown will be implemented from Monday morning and mean Spaniards can only leave their homes under limited circumstances, like going to work or buying groceries, the newspaper said, citing a draft decree that the cabinet of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to approve on Saturday.

The lockdown was already being implemented in terms of travel to Spain, the Telegraph newspaper reported. Some planes on their way to vacation spots in the country were forced to turn back midflight on Saturday and Jet2 airlines has now canceled its flights to Spain, the newspaper reported.

Ferrari Suspends Production (9:21 a.m. NY)

The Italian supercar maker will suspend production at the Maranello and Modena plants until March 27, according to people familiar with the matter.

The decision follows a similar move by Volkswagen AG's Lamborghini, which suspended production in Italy until March 25. Production at a Renault-Nissan plant in Barcelona has also been stopped because of supply-chain disruptions.

Berlin Suspends Jail Time (9:21 a.m. NY)

Berlin is suspending some imprisonments to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection and save medical resources, according to German news agency DPA. Authorities will delay jail time by four months for unpaid fines, DPA said.

Middle East Shutdowns (9:10 a.m. NY)

Countries across the Middle East shut down schools and tourist attractions.

Egypt will close schools and universities for two weeks and Oman's close for a month, according to reports from state-run media. Abu Dhabi will shut tourist attractions and cultural sites, including a branch of the Louvre museum, until the end of the March.

The United Arab Emirates temporarily suspended issuance of all visas, excluding diplomats, according to its official news agency, WAM.

In Kuwait, four more people have been infected with the virus, bringing the number cases to 104.

France Mulls Air France-KLM Stake (9:19 a.m. NY)

The French government is looking at potentially raising its stake in Air France-KLM to help prop up the airline, according Les Echos, which cited people close to the matter. The government is studying a possible capital increase, the newspaper said.

A spokesman for the French Finance Minister said the state will help all companies in which it has a stake.

Prominent Italians Test Positive (8:02 a.m. NY)

Nine players in Italy's top soccer league, Serie A, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to daily Gazzetta dello Sport. Games have been suspended until at least April 3.

Italy's Health Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri has also been confirmed with the illness. He said he's been in isolation and working remotely since he's had symptoms.

Europe Tightens Borders (7:45 a.m. NY)

European countries added border restrictions to curb the spread of the virus across the continent.

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed orders Saturday to close the land borders with Poland and Norway for most foreign citizens from March 15. Switzerland said it would turn away travelers from Italy, deemed a "high-risk country." Several nations also moved to implement border checks and bar cruise ships from their ports.

Greece stopped all flights to and from Italy, the second-worst affected nation after China. Georgia closed its border with Armenia and Azerbaijan. Portugal said cruise ships wouldn't be able to disembark, as did Montenegro.

Europe's Borders Shut Against Virus as Switzerland Bars Italians

Austria Readies Crisis Fund (6:47 a.m. NY)

Austria is setting aside 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) in liquidity and subsidies to support the economy against the impact of the coronavirus. The measures will offer liquidity by way of loans and loan guarantees as well as tax deferrals.

Jakarta Schools Close (6:34 a.m. NY)

Schools in Jakarta will be closed for the next two weeks as the number of cases in Indonesia continues to rise. More than 60 of the total infections were reported in the past two days, with five fatalities.

In Malaysia, 41 new infections were reported, the biggest one-day jump so far, to 238.

Japan Pledges Economic Support (6:32 a.m. NY)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said there is no need to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus. He pledged to work with the Bank of Japan and introduce further economic measures as needed.

Merkel Says Avoid Social Events (5:05 a.m. NY)

In a podcast on Saturday, the German chancellor emphasized the need to slow down the spread of the coronavirus to not overburden health systems. "We are helping people in a very concrete way and can show solidarity in society," she said.

Apple Shutters Stores (3:34 p.m. HK)

In a letter posted on Apple's website, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said that the "most effective way to minimize risk of the virus's transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance," which led to the decision to temporarily close the stores and allow corporate employees outside of Greater China to work remotely.

More African Countries Confirm Cases (2:15 p.m. HK)

Eswatini, a small African nation on South Africa's eastern border, confirmed its first case as did Mauritania, in northwest Africa. The person infected in Mauritania had arrived from Europe on March 9, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Rwanda also reported its first case.

U.S. House Approves Bill (1:17 p.m. HKT)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the bill as a continuing effort to help the American people. The 363-40 vote early Saturday sends the measure to the Senate, which plans to skip next week's planned recess to take up the measure.