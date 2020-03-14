Coronavirus illness toll rises to 64 in Illinois with 18 new cases, including first downstate

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with elected and health officials give their daily update to Novel Coronavirus in Illinois, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Illinois' coronavirus illness toll has hit 64 as authorities on Saturday confirmed the first cases reported downstate.

The 18 new cases mark the highest number of additional COVID-19 patients announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials on a single day since the first patient was confirmed in Illinois Jan. 24.

The cases now span eight counties across the state, including southern and central Illinois. Previously, most had clustered around the Chicago area and Cook County.

That number is expected to rise significantly in the days ahead.

"We are starting to receive results from commercial laboratory testing," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said. "With these additional results, we expect the number of identified cases to increase dramatically all across the state."

This story has been produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun Times. For more, click here.