Temple Chai in Long Grove closes facility until March 31
Updated 3/13/2020 3:58 PM
Temple Chai in Long Grove has closed its facility there and suspended all in-person programming until March 31 to minimize opportunities for COVID-19 transmission, officials said Friday.
The temple has launched a Remote Engagement team dedicated to providing opportunities for members of all ages.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.