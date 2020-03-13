Schaumburg Parks closing facilities, programs through March 29

The Schaumburg Park District will be closing all public facilities and canceling programs, events, rentals and camps from the end of business on March 13 through March 29.

The Community Recreation Center and The Sport Center will be open only as polling places on March 17.

As the situation continues to evolve, cancellations and closure information may change. For the latest information, visit parkfun.com/coronavirusresponse.

For additional information, please call (847) 985-2115.